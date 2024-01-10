East Carolina vs. Temple January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
East Carolina vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|East Carolina AVG
|East Carolina Rank
|209th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|74.5
|192nd
|239th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|122nd
|85th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|36.7
|182nd
|60th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|60th
|78th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|237th
|306th
|11.6
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|10.4
|70th
