The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-3, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC team, the Charlotte 49ers (6-5, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Game Information

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nik Graves: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Charlotte vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank 311th 68.1 Points Scored 75.5 167th 15th 62.1 Points Allowed 67.2 97th 336th 32.2 Rebounds 37.0 167th 348th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 269th 6.5 3pt Made 6.9 237th 178th 13.5 Assists 11.7 301st 22nd 9.3 Turnovers 14.1 326th

