The Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Information

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Andrew Carr: 15.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kevin Miller: 17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 18.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Jamir Watkins: 12.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • De'Ante Green: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank
147th 76.3 Points Scored 80.9 58th
243rd 73.4 Points Allowed 68.4 117th
179th 36.8 Rebounds 34.1 280th
152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 324th
182nd 7.5 3pt Made 8.3 107th
170th 13.6 Assists 12.4 256th
236th 12.4 Turnovers 10.0 51st

