The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-0 ACC) aim to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Florida State matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Florida State Moneyline FanDuel Wake Forest (-2.5) 152.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Wake Forest has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Demon Deacons' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

A total of nine Seminoles games this year have gone over the point total.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+18000), Wake Forest is 61st in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 37th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Demon Deacons have had the 16th-biggest change this season, improving from +25000 at the start to +18000.

Wake Forest has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.