NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Monday, the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers hit the ice at Madison Square Garden.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Monday's NHL action here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+,MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+,BSSW,BSN,BSWIX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+,ALT,NESN (Watch this game on Fubo)
