Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) against the Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC), at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Jeremy Roach: 15.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared McCain: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mark Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Blake Hinson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Ishmael Leggett: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlton Carrington: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Zach Austin: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Guillermo Diaz Graham: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Duke AVG Duke Rank 55th 81.1 Points Scored 81.3 52nd 29th 63.4 Points Allowed 66.5 78th 17th 42.4 Rebounds 35.5 233rd 33rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 24th 9.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 69th 15.8 Assists 16.2 55th 32nd 9.5 Turnovers 8.4 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.