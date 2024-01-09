The Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Petersen Events Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline
Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline
FanDuel Duke (-5.5) 145.5 -205 +168

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Duke has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Blue Devils' 14 games have gone over the point total.
  • Pittsburgh has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2200
  • Duke is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Blue Devils were +1100 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2200, which is the 37th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +2200 moneyline odds, is 4.3%.

Pittsburgh Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • The Panthers were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • The implied probability of Pittsburgh winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

