Davidson vs. Rhode Island January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 A-10) meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-7, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 11.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Skogman: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Angelo Brizzi: 7.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden House: 13.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremy Foumena: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyson Brown: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
Davidson vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Rhode Island AVG
|Rhode Island Rank
|232nd
|72.9
|Points Scored
|72.0
|251st
|57th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|214th
|269th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|39.2
|78th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|5.8
|314th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|17th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|12.7
|259th
