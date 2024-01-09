Tuesday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) against the Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Davidson vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Davidson vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 74, Rhode Island 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Rhode Island

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-8.4)

Davidson (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Davidson is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Rhode Island's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Wildcats are 4-7-0 and the Rams are 8-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. Davidson has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 games. Rhode Island has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (257th in college basketball) and give up 66.0 per outing (68th in college basketball).

Davidson wins the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 253rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.4 per outing.

Davidson connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 32.8% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Wildcats rank 115th in college basketball by averaging 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 169th in college basketball, allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions.

Davidson has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (43rd in college basketball action), 1.2 fewer than the 11.1 it forces on average (264th in college basketball).

