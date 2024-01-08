North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Victory Christian Center School vs. Winston Salem Christian School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Winston Salem Christian School hosts Victory Christian Center School at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Victory vs. Winston Salem Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Forsyth County Games Today
TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Mecklenburg County Games Today
Providence High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.