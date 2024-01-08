North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Rockingham County High School vs. Reidsville Senior High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Monday, January 8, starting at 7:30 PM ET, Reidsville Senior High School will play Rockingham County High School in Reidsville, NC.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham Co. vs. RSHS Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
