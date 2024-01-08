The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6, 0-0 MEAC) face a fellow MEAC squad, the North Carolina Central Eagles (7-7, 0-0 MEAC), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Central Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Fred Cleveland Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Darius Harris: 15 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Jamarii Thomas: 18 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Allen Betrand: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuluel Mading: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Christian Ings: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 171st 75.4 Points Scored 75.7 164th 128th 69 Points Allowed 66.7 84th 260th 34.6 Rebounds 34.6 260th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th 258th 6.7 3pt Made 7 229th 238th 12.7 Assists 12 283rd 130th 11.3 Turnovers 10.7 91st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.