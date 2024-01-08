The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

North Carolina Central is 8-4 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 273rd.

The 77.6 points per game the Eagles record are 9.4 more points than the Spartans allow (68.2).

North Carolina Central has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 68.2 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina Central posts 95.4 points per game in home games, compared to 64.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 31.4 points per contest.

The Eagles are surrendering 61.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (73.8).

North Carolina Central is draining 9.0 treys per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 3.5 more threes and 14.7% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.5 threes per game, 25.4% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule