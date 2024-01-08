Monday's contest between the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) and Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) matching up at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina Central, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

There is no line set for the game.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 71, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-2.8)

North Carolina Central (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

North Carolina Central's record against the spread this season is 8-4-0, while Norfolk State's is 8-5-0. The Eagles are 6-6-0 and the Spartans are 6-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. North Carolina Central is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games, while Norfolk State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (scoring 77.6 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball while giving up 68.1 per outing to rank 106th in college basketball) and have a +151 scoring differential overall.

North Carolina Central grabs 35.1 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball) while allowing 36.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

North Carolina Central makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 32.1% from deep while its opponents hit 27.0% from long range.

The Eagles' 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 141st in college basketball, and the 85.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

North Carolina Central has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball action), 3.3 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (36th in college basketball).

