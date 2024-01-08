Moore County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Moore County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graham High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.