High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Victory Christian Center School at Winston Salem Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology