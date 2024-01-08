North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Lake Norman Christian School vs. Mountain Island Charter School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, January 8, Mountain Island Charter School will host Lake Norman Christian School, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake Norman vs. Mountain Island Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mecklenburg County Games Today
Victory Christian Center School at Winston Salem Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
