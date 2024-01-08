The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -6.5 216.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 24 of 33 games this season.
  • Charlotte has a 229.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 13.0 more points than this game's total.
  • Charlotte has gone 14-19-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hornets have come away with seven wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Charlotte has a record of 3-15, a 16.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 24 64.9% 109.1 218.6 111.5 231.6 221.7
Hornets 24 72.7% 109.5 218.6 120.1 231.6 228.8

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • Charlotte has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.
  • Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .389 (7-11-0).
  • The Hornets score only two fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bulls give up (111.5).
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Charlotte is 9-8 against the spread and 7-10 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Hornets and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hornets 14-19 9-12 17-16
Bulls 18-19 3-0 18-19

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Hornets Bulls
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 109.1
27
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
9-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
7-10
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
120.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.5
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
2-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-5
1-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.