The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.5.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -6.5 216.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 24 of 33 games this season.

Charlotte has a 229.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 13.0 more points than this game's total.

Charlotte has gone 14-19-0 ATS this season.

The Hornets have come away with seven wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has a record of 3-15, a 16.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 24 64.9% 109.1 218.6 111.5 231.6 221.7 Hornets 24 72.7% 109.5 218.6 120.1 231.6 228.8

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .389 (7-11-0).

The Hornets score only two fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bulls give up (111.5).

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Charlotte is 9-8 against the spread and 7-10 overall.

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Hornets and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 14-19 9-12 17-16 Bulls 18-19 3-0 18-19

Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Hornets Bulls 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 109.1 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 9-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 7-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 120.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-5 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

