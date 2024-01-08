North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Graham High School vs. North Moore High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Mid-Carolina 1A/2A action on Monday, January 8, North Moore High School will host Graham High School at 7:30 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Graham vs. North Moore Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.