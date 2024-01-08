Forsyth County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Forsyth County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Center School at Winston Salem Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
