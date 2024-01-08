Cody Martin and his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Martin, in his last time out, had 13 points and two steals in a 104-91 loss to the Bulls.

Below, we look at Martin's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cody Martin Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 9.5 8.0 Rebounds 4.5 2.9 Assists -- 2.1 PRA -- 13 PR -- 10.9 3PM 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cody Martin Insights vs. the Bulls

Martin is responsible for attempting 1.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 2.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Hornets average 101 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Bulls have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 111.5 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls allow 27.2 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Bulls concede 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cody Martin vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2024 36 13 5 2 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.