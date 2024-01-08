North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Chatham Central High School vs. Cedar Ridge High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Chatham Central High School plays away from home versus Cedar Ridge High School at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8.
Chatham Central vs. Cedar Ridge Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
