The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in a clash of NFC South foes.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Panthers Insights

The Panthers average 5.5 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Buccaneers allow (20.3).

The Panthers average 83.9 fewer yards per game (269.4) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (353.3).

This season Carolina rushes for 9.3 more yards per game (102.4) than Tampa Bay allows (93.1).

The Panthers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

Panthers Home Performance

At home, the Panthers score more points (15.3 per game) than they do overall (14.8). They also allow fewer points at home (22) than they do overall (25.4).

At home, the Panthers accumulate fewer yards (262 per game) than they do overall (269.4). But they also allow fewer at home (273.9) than overall (298.1).

Carolina accumulates fewer passing yards at home (162 per game) than it does overall (167.1), but it also givse up fewer at home (162.7 per game) than overall (175.1).

At home, the Panthers pick up fewer rushing yards (100 per game) than they do overall (102.4). But they also allow fewer rushing yards at home (111.1) than overall (123).

The Panthers convert more third downs at home (36.6%) than they do overall (35%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (41.3%) than overall (38%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Atlanta W 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay L 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville L 26-0 CBS 1/7/2024 Tampa Bay - FOX

