Panthers vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 18
For their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM , the Carolina Panthers (2-14) have 14 players on the injury report.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
The Panthers' last game finished in a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Buccaneers squared off against the New Orleans Saints in their most recent outing, falling 23-13.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Tae Davis
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Concussion
|Out
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|WR
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Finger
|Doubtful
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jake Camarda
|P
|Knee
|Questionable
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|K.J. Britt
|LB
|Calf
|Doubtful
|Shaquil Barrett
|OLB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ko Kieft
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Mike Greene
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Cam Gill
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank worst in total yards per game on offense (269.4), but at least they've been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in total yards allowed per contest (298.1).
- The Panthers have lots of room to get better, as they rank second-worst in points per game (14.8) this season and third-worst in points surrendered per game (25.4).
- On offense, the Panthers are a bottom-five pass offense, generating just 167.1 passing yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, they are excelling on the other side of the ball, ceding just 175.1 passing yards per contest (third-best).
- Carolina ranks 20th in the NFL with 102.4 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 23rd with 123.0 rushing yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Panthers sport a -7 turnover margin this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.
