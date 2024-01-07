The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: Fubo Sports US

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels score an average of 71.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 60.0 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.

North Carolina has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 60.0 points.

Notre Dame's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 71.2 points.

The Fighting Irish score 30.9 more points per game (87.4) than the Tar Heels give up (56.5).

Notre Dame is 10-2 when scoring more than 56.5 points.

North Carolina is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 87.4 points.

This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 49.2% from the field, 12.8% higher than the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Fighting Irish have given up.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 13.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.6 FG%

13.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.6 FG% Deja Kelly: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

14.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Maria Gakdeng: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.1 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.1 FG% Lexi Donarski: 11.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (37-for-96)

11.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (37-for-96) Indya Nivar: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

North Carolina Schedule