Sunday's contest features the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4) clashing at Purcell Pavilion (on January 7) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels came out on top in their last outing 75-51 against Syracuse on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 73, North Carolina 65

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels registered their signature win of the season on January 4, when they beat the Syracuse Orange, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 75-51.

The Tar Heels have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

North Carolina has three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

75-51 at home over Syracuse (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 4

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 45) on November 12

61-52 over Oklahoma (No. 61) on December 19

82-76 at home over Clemson (No. 85) on December 31

54-51 over Vermont (No. 167) on November 24

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 13.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.6 FG%

13.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.6 FG% Deja Kelly: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

14.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Maria Gakdeng: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.1 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.1 FG% Lexi Donarski: 11.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (37-for-96)

11.4 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (37-for-96) Indya Nivar: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +206 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 56.5 per contest (52nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.