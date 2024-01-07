NC State vs. Virginia Tech January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) against the NC State Wolfpack (12-0), at 12:00 PM ET.
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
NC State Players to Watch
- Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 7.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK
