Sunday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

The Wolfpack head into this contest on the heels of an 88-80 victory over Florida State on Thursday.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

NC State Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Wolfpack defeated the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25.
  • The Wolfpack have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).
  • NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
  • 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
  • 88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4
  • 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29
  • 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

NC State Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%
  • Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)
  • Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Performance Insights

  • The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and conceding 58 per contest, 72nd in college basketball) and have a +304 scoring differential.

