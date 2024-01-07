NC State vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.
The Wolfpack head into this contest on the heels of an 88-80 victory over Florida State on Thursday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66
NC State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Wolfpack defeated the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).
- NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
- 88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29
- 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%
- Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)
- Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and conceding 58 per contest, 72nd in college basketball) and have a +304 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.