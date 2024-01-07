There are plenty of exciting races in store for Sunday's horse racing schedule, so make sure to catch the racing action on America's Day At the Races.

Watch horse racing action on Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Horse Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch America's Day At the Races

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with horse racing action all year long on Fubo!