Sunday's CAA slate includes the Elon Phoenix (3-9) facing the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET.

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Elon Players to Watch

Maraja Pass: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Iycez Adams: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Regina Walton: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Ajia James: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Ava Leroux: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Taryn Barbot: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Anika McGarity: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

