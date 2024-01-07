Sunday's contest between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3) and the Elon Phoenix (4-10) at Schar Center has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with Charleston (SC) coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on January 7.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Phoenix suffered a 58-53 loss to Towson.

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 69, Elon 64

Elon Schedule Analysis

When the Phoenix took down the Georgia State Panthers, who are ranked No. 226 in our computer rankings, on November 23 by a score of 75-68, it was their best win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Elon is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Elon has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Elon 2023-24 Best Wins

75-68 on the road over Georgia State (No. 226) on November 23

74-66 on the road over High Point (No. 287) on December 30

90-69 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 345) on November 11

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG% Iycez Adams: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.4 FG%

10.0 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.4 FG% Regina Walton: 5.1 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33)

5.1 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33) Ajia James: 7.3 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

7.3 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Maya Johnson: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.2 FG%

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix's -153 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.7 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (238th in college basketball).

The Phoenix are posting 57.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 54.5 points per contest.

Elon is surrendering 64.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (68.3).

