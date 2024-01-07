The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Minges Coliseum. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's over/under is 141.5.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Carolina -1.5 141.5

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in six of 13 games this season.

East Carolina has an average total of 144.1 in its games this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pirates have a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Tulsa's .583 ATS win percentage (7-5-0 ATS record) is higher than East Carolina's .462 mark (6-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 6 46.2% 73.4 150.4 70.6 137.6 144.1 Tulsa 7 58.3% 77.0 150.4 67.0 137.6 146.3

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

East Carolina covered nine times in 14 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Pirates record 6.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.0).

East Carolina is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 67.0 points.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 6-7-0 3-5 6-7-0 Tulsa 7-5-0 2-2 6-6-0

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Tulsa 10-6 Home Record 4-10 2-9 Away Record 0-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 1-10-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

