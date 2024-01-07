Sunday's AAC slate includes the East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 0-0 AAC) against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-3, 0-0 AAC), at 3:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Walker: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank 194th 74.5 Points Scored 75.5 168th 121st 68.7 Points Allowed 67.2 97th 183rd 36.7 Rebounds 37.0 167th 60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 237th 6.9 3pt Made 6.9 237th 243rd 12.6 Assists 11.7 300th 70th 10.4 Turnovers 14.1 326th

