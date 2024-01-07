How to Watch East Carolina vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when visiting the East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Minges Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
East Carolina Stats Insights
- The Pirates make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- East Carolina is 6-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Golden Hurricane are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 177th.
- The Pirates record 6.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (67).
- East Carolina has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 67 points.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did when playing on the road (63).
- The Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game last season in home games, which was five fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
- When playing at home, East Carolina averaged 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (28.4%).
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Delaware State
|W 79-50
|Minges Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 86-70
|Minges Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 79-64
|FAU Arena
|1/7/2024
|Tulsa
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|1/13/2024
|SMU
|-
|Minges Coliseum
