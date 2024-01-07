How to Watch the Duke vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils' (9-5) ACC schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: CW
Duke vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils score an average of 72.3 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 64.3 the Cavaliers allow.
- Duke has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
- Virginia's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Cavaliers score 75.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.9 the Blue Devils allow.
- Virginia is 8-4 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
- Duke has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
- This year the Cavaliers are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 1.4% higher than Blue Devils concede.
- The Blue Devils make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Taina Mair: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.3 FG%
- Reigan Richardson: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
- Ashlon Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Coppin State
|W 68-34
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/31/2023
|Boston College
|W 80-75
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisville
|L 61-44
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/14/2024
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/18/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
