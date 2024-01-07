The Duke Blue Devils' (9-5) ACC schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: CW

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils score an average of 72.3 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 64.3 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Duke has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
  • Virginia's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Cavaliers score 75.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.9 the Blue Devils allow.
  • Virginia is 8-4 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
  • Duke has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.
  • This year the Cavaliers are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 1.4% higher than Blue Devils concede.
  • The Blue Devils make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

  • Oluchi Okananwa: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
  • Taina Mair: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
  • Jadyn Donovan: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.3 FG%
  • Reigan Richardson: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
  • Ashlon Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Coppin State W 68-34 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/31/2023 Boston College W 80-75 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/4/2024 @ Louisville L 61-44 KFC Yum! Center
1/7/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/14/2024 Georgia Tech - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/18/2024 Virginia Tech - Cameron Indoor Stadium

