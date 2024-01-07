Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) against the Duke Blue Devils (7-4), at 12:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Duke Players to Watch

Taina Mair: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Oluchi Okananwa: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

