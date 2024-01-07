The Davidson Wildcats (12-1) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning run when hosting the VCU Rams (12-2) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

Davidson vs. VCU Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 63.7 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats allow.

VCU has put together a 12-2 record in games it scores more than 52.3 points.

Davidson has a 12-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.7 points.

The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats average are 23.0 more points than the Rams allow (50.6).

When Davidson puts up more than 50.6 points, it is 12-1.

VCU is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

The Wildcats shoot 46.9% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rams concede defensively.

The Rams' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Wildcats have given up.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.1 FG%

12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.1 FG% Charlise Dunn: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Issy Morgan: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Mallorie Haines: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.7 FG%, 55.8 3PT% (29-for-52)

Davidson Schedule