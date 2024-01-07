When the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Chuba Hubbard find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has churned out a team-high 819 rushing yards (51.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Hubbard also has 224 receiving yards (14 ypg) on 37 catches.

Hubbard has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in four games.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0 Week 10 @Bears 9 23 0 2 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 10 57 0 2 8 0 Week 12 @Titans 14 45 1 5 47 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 25 104 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Saints 23 87 0 2 9 0 Week 15 Falcons 22 87 0 2 16 0 Week 16 Packers 16 43 1 1 8 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 11 45 0 4 26 0

