The Charlotte 49ers (9-5) go up against the UAB Blazers (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in AAC play.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Blazers' 71.4 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 59.4 the 49ers allow to opponents.

UAB has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.

Charlotte has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The 49ers score only 3.0 more points per game (63.5) than the Blazers allow (60.5).

When Charlotte scores more than 60.5 points, it is 8-0.

UAB has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.

The 49ers shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Blazers allow defensively.

The Blazers shoot 41.5% from the field, just 4.9% higher than the 49ers allow.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

17.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 48.1 FG% Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45) Jacee Busick: 5.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

5.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

Charlotte Schedule