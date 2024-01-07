Sunday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (9-5) versus the UAB Blazers (11-3) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The 49ers came out on top in their last outing 66-61 against South Florida on Wednesday.

Charlotte vs. UAB Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 67, UAB 61

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

The 49ers defeated the North Texas Eagles (No. 83-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 74-64 win on December 30 -- their signature win of the season.

The 49ers have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

The 49ers have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

74-64 at home over North Texas (No. 83) on December 30

66-61 on the road over South Florida (No. 108) on January 3

69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on December 7

50-38 over George Washington (No. 188) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 230) on November 29

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)

17.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44) Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 48.1 FG% Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45) Jacee Busick: 5.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

5.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.5 points per game (227th in college basketball) and allow 59.4 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

The 49ers are posting 73.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 14.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (58.4).

In home games, Charlotte is allowing 8.3 fewer points per game (55.7) than in away games (64).

