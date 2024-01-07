Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Women's Big South Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Big South Power Rankings
1. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: W 55-46 vs UNC Asheville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Winthrop
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
2. High Point
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: W 74-64 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
3. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: W 52-51 vs Winthrop
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
4. Radford
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: W 65-61 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: Longwood
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 302nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: L 55-46 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Opponent: High Point
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
6. Winthrop
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: L 52-51 vs South Carolina Upstate
Next Game
- Opponent: Presbyterian
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
7. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 317th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: L 66-57 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
8. Longwood
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: W 66-57 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Radford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: L 74-64 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
