Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly Women's ASUN Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the ASUN? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
ASUN Power Rankings
1. FGCU
- Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: W 70-38 vs North Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
2. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: W 83-62 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Lipscomb
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: W 76-65 vs Bellarmine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: W 62-52 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Alabama
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: L 62-52 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bellarmine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
6. North Florida
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: L 70-38 vs FGCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: W 61-42 vs Queens (NC)
Next Game
- Opponent: North Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
8. Stetson
- Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: W 59-53 vs Jacksonville
Next Game
- Opponent: FGCU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
9. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: L 59-53 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Queens (NC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
10. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: L 76-65 vs Lipscomb
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
11. North Alabama
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: L 83-62 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
12. Queens (NC)
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: L 61-42 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
