Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly ASUN Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the ASUN? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Stetson
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
- Last Game: W 71-55 vs Jacksonville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
- Last Game: W 81-70 vs Bellarmine
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: L 69-59 vs Eastern Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lipscomb
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: W 69-59 vs Austin Peay
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. North Alabama
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: L 84-81 vs Central Arkansas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bellarmine
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: W 80-77 vs Queens
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Stetson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 4-13 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: L 81-70 vs Lipscomb
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Alabama
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. North Florida
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: W 78-58 vs FGCU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. FGCU
- Current Record: 7-10 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: L 78-58 vs North Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Queens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Queens
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: L 80-77 vs Kennesaw State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: FGCU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th
- Last Game: L 71-55 vs Stetson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-12 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: W 84-81 vs North Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.