Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly AAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win AAC: -155
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
- Last Game: L 70-68 vs Charlotte
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Memphis
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win AAC: +180
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 62-59 vs SMU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. SMU
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +900
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: L 62-59 vs Memphis
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. North Texas
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: W 70-56 vs Tulane
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Charlotte
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Odds to Win AAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: W 70-68 vs Florida Atlantic
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Tulane
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Odds to Win AAC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: L 70-56 vs North Texas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Wichita State
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Odds to Win AAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: L 68-61 vs Temple
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Memphis
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2
8. Tulsa
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Odds to Win AAC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: L 62-57 vs East Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. South Florida
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: L 75-71 vs UAB
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. UAB
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Odds to Win AAC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: W 75-71 vs South Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. East Carolina
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win AAC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: W 62-57 vs Tulsa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Temple
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: W 68-61 vs Wichita State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Rice
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win AAC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
- Last Game: L 89-82 vs UTSA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. UTSA
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Odds to Win AAC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: W 89-82 vs Rice
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.