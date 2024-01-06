The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Catamounts have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Terriers' opponents have knocked down.

Western Carolina is 9-1 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers sit at 47th.

The Catamounts record 77.4 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 76.6 the Terriers give up.

When Western Carolina totals more than 76.6 points, it is 6-1.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Western Carolina is putting up 86 points per game this year in home games, which is 15.1 more points than it is averaging away from home (70.9).

In 2023-24, the Catamounts are allowing 62.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 69.4.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Western Carolina has played better when playing at home this year, draining 10 treys per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule