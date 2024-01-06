How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Wofford on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Catamounts have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Terriers' opponents have knocked down.
- Western Carolina is 9-1 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers sit at 47th.
- The Catamounts record 77.4 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 76.6 the Terriers give up.
- When Western Carolina totals more than 76.6 points, it is 6-1.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Western Carolina is putting up 86 points per game this year in home games, which is 15.1 more points than it is averaging away from home (70.9).
- In 2023-24, the Catamounts are allowing 62.3 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 69.4.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Western Carolina has played better when playing at home this year, draining 10 treys per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Brescia
|W 85-47
|Ramsey Center
|12/30/2023
|King (TN)
|W 90-62
|Ramsey Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Citadel
|W 80-71
|McAlister Field House
|1/6/2024
|Wofford
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/10/2024
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
