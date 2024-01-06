A pair of hot squads square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in four in a row.

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: Univision

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Wake Forest shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons are the 272nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 118th.

The Demon Deacons score 10.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Hurricanes give up (70.7).

Wake Forest is 10-2 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wake Forest fared better at home last season, scoring 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game in road games.

The Demon Deacons ceded 71.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.8).

Wake Forest drained 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% when playing at home and 37.2% when playing on the road.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule