Villanova vs. St. John's: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Villanova vs. St. John's matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Villanova vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Villanova Moneyline
|St. John's Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Villanova (-4.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Villanova (-4.5)
|142.5
|-194
|+160
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Trends
- Villanova is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- A total of five out of the Wildcats' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
- St. John's has covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
- The Red Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.
Villanova Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Villanova is 21st-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (34th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 29th-biggest change this season, falling from +3000 at the start to +5000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Villanova has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
St. John's Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +11000
- The Red Storm were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +11000, which is the 26th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.