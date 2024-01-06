On Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET, Vance County High School is on the road against Warren County High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vance County vs. Warren County Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Warrenton, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.