Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Vance County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vance County High School at Warren County High School