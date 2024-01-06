How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- TV: Monumental Sports
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- This season, the Seahawks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- In games UNC Wilmington shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Seahawks are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 28th.
- The Seahawks record 19.5 more points per game (84.0) than the Tigers allow (64.5).
- When UNC Wilmington totals more than 64.5 points, it is 9-2.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Wilmington averaged 75.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.3 points per contest.
- The Seahawks ceded 61.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 in away games.
- When playing at home, UNC Wilmington sunk 2.0 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (5.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (30.6%).
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 78-69
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 106-90
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Drexel
|L 78-63
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
|1/11/2024
|Monmouth
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|Delaware
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
