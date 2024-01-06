The Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

TV: Monumental Sports

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

This season, the Seahawks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

In games UNC Wilmington shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Seahawks are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 28th.

The Seahawks record 19.5 more points per game (84.0) than the Tigers allow (64.5).

When UNC Wilmington totals more than 64.5 points, it is 9-2.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Wilmington averaged 75.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.3 points per contest.

The Seahawks ceded 61.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 in away games.

When playing at home, UNC Wilmington sunk 2.0 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (5.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule